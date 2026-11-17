BRUSSELS, November 17. /TASS/. The US supports Ukraine’s ability to launch "medium-range" strikes deep into Russian territory, deputy Pentagon chief Elbridge Colby said at a press conference in Brussels.

"I have nothing to add about the particulars of the [US] decision-making on Starshield [for Ukraine] beyond what Secretary [of War Pete] Hegseth said, except I laid out our position here (at the current NATO meeting on Ukraine - TASS), which is that we are very focused on supporting Ukraine's ability to defend itself and these kind of mid-range strikes, and we're taking steps that are consistent with that policy," he noted.

On Saturday, Vladimir Zelensky said that the Ukrainian armed forces had been denied access to Starshield, the military version of Starlink, for the fifth consecutive day. In October, officials in Kiev complained about restrictions on Starshield's operations.