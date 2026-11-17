LONDON, November 17. /TASS/. The United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO) has reported an attempted seizure of a cargo vessel off the Yemeni coast.

"UKMTO has received a report of an incident 50NM southwest of Al Mukalla, Yemen. Local authorities reported a Cargo vessel being approached by small skiff with weapons and ladders onboard. The unauthorized personnel attempted to board the Cargo vessel but the Armed Security Team onboard fired a warning shot at the small craft which forced them to alter course back to be mothership," it said.