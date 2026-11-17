MANILA /Philippines/, November 17. /TASS/. Europe is trying to buy Ukraine some breathing room "by any means necessary," Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov told reporters.

"It's the same old story. They're trying by any means necessary to buy Ukraine some breathing room and flood it with weapons," the top diplomat said at a press conference following the 21st East Asia Summit (EAS), referring to Europe’s desire to participate in the Ukrainian settlement.

The foreign minister recalled that Moscow has repeatedly addressed the role assigned to Europe in the negotiation process on Ukraine. "Europe itself is loudly proclaiming that they have cobbled together a negotiating team - France, Germany, the UK, Poland, Italy, someone else from Brussels, from the European Commission - and are demanding to be at the negotiating table," Lavrov noted.

He also cited several statements indicating that Europe does not want peace in Ukraine. For instance, the top diplomat recalled the words of EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas: "We already have European security architecture in place. NATO and the European Union both have their respective roles. We must make sure Ukraine is integrated into this architecture." Lavrov also quoted European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen: "Any meaningful discussions of Europe's security architecture can only be undertaken once a ceasefire in Ukraine has been achieved."