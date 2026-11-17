MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The Russia-China-US summit is a significant event for the whole world as the three countries have a key role to play, Ma Hui, vice minister of the International Department of the Chinese Communist Party (CPC) Central Committee, told TASS.

"The very fact that this is happening is a significant event. Great powers, major countries, must bear a special responsibility for peace. We must play a key role in world affairs. If the great powers can maintain what we call strategic stability, that is important for peace and development worldwide," he said.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US head of state Donald Trump are scheduled to hold a trilateral meeting on November 19 on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, China. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said this would be the three leaders’ first meeting in this format.