NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. With the United States hoping to achieve a comprehensive agreement on the settlement of the conflict in Ukraine, Europe finds itself in a precarious position, Bloomberg reported citing sources.

According to their information, Washington proposes to discuss NATO's activities, the deployment of troops and military infrastructure in Europe simultaneously with the conditions for ending the conflict. This approach contradicts the position of European countries, which insist on a cessation of hostilities before the start of security negotiations.

Nevertheless, at the EU summit on November 13, many European leaders recognized the need to participate in the discussions, if only for the sake of maintaining good relations with the United States. Some of them also suggested returning to the issue of Ukraine's possible accession to NATO.

According to the agency, European countries fear that otherwise agreements may be reached without taking into account their interests. In addition, they do not rule out that US President Donald Trump may completely abandon further mediation efforts.