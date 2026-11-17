DOHA, November 17. /TASS/. The crew from the Panama-flagged liquefied natural gas tanker Tara Gas was evacuated from the vessel after it caught fire off the Omani coast, the country’s Maritime Security Center said.

According to its post on X, it coordinated the evacuation of 24 crew members from the burning tanker two nautical miles off the Musandam coast. The operation was conducted in cooperation with the Royal Navy of Oman and the Coast Guard Police of the Royal Oman Police.

The rescued crew members were provided with necessary medical care.

Reuters reported earlier, citing the United Kingdom Maritime Trade Operations Coordination Center (UKMTO), that the whereabouts of the crew of a tanker transiting the Strait of Hormuz were unknown after the vessel was attacked for a second time north of the Omani port of Khasab in the Musandam province. According to the UKMTO, a fire broke out on board the vessel as a result of the second attack on November 17.