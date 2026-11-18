MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. EU foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen exemplify the decline of EU institutions, former Austrian Foreign Minister Karin Kneissl told TASS.

Emotions and personalities now take precedence over the rule of law, said Kneissl, who heads the G.O.R.K.I. Center at St. Petersburg State University.

"The European Union has an office called the High Representative - the EU’s so-called foreign minister [Kaja Kallas]. We know who holds that office. We know who heads the European Commission today -- [Ursula von der Leyen]. If different people held those posts, the two institutions would of course work together as colleagues," she said.

Kneissl noted that if those institutions were led by people such as former European Commission President Jacques Delors, whom she described as a "well-educated, level-headed French gentleman," there might be some prospect of dialogue between Europe and Russia. "But the Commission president and the EU foreign policy chief we have today are the ones we have," she said.

Kneissl also pointed out that she "grew up with trust in European integration and believed in institutions" where laws and treaties mattered more than people in office. "People come and go. Someone in office today could die tomorrow. So you don’t focus so much on an individual. You focus on the institution," she said. "Unfortunately, over the past 10 years I’ve seen the rule of law erode and those institutions lose some of their importance."

Diplomacy, emotion

Kneissl described the global situation as "very confusing" because "everything has become very personal and very emotional."

"Of course people play a role. I don’t want to underestimate that. A talented diplomat makes a difference. A very charismatic president makes a difference. But ultimately, they represent institutions," she concluded.