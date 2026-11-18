SHANGHAI, November 18. /TASS/. Cai Qi, a member of both the Politburo Standing Committee and the Secretariat of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), greeted Russian President Vladimir Putin at Shenzhen Bao’an International Airport.

The Politburo Standing Committee is the party’s highest leadership body. Its members are Xi Jinping, general secretary of the CPC Central Committee, and six other senior party leaders, including Cai.

Putin arrived in Shenzhen with a full schedule of events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Economic Leaders’ Meeting. He will speak at the APEC CEO Summit and at the leaders’ plenary session and attend official ceremonies associated with the event.

Putin will hold bilateral talks with his Chinese counterpart and friend, President Xi Jinping. The two leaders are also scheduled to meet with US President Donald Trump on November 19. Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said this would be the first time the three leaders meet in this format.