MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Vehicle traffic on the damaged Severny Bridge in Kiev will be halted for the time being, Mayor Vitaly Klitschko said after specialists surveyed the bridge.

"The movement of passenger cars and transit trucks across the bridge is completely prohibited," he wrote on Telegram.

According to him, after examining the damaged structures, the authorities deemed that only the sidewalk was suitable for vehicle movement.

"The traffic lanes were shifted closer to the sidewalk, removing the barrier fence and partially using the sidewalk. This solution allows for partial restoration of transport links between the banks of the Dnieper River, taking into account the damage to the bridge," Klitschko added.

Earlier, he also said that full-fledged traffic could not be restored on the Yuzhny Bridge.

On Tuesday night, the Severny and Yuzhny Bridges in Kiev were damaged. Traffic on them was blocked, which provoked a new transport collapse in the Ukrainian capital.