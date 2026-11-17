MANILA, November 17. /TASS/. The agenda of the upcoming meeting between Presidents Vladimir Putin of Russia, Donald Trump of the United States, and Xi Jinping of China has already been shaped, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said at a news conference on Tuesday.

Lavrov dismissed statements from European leaders regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine as an open challenge to US President Donald Trump.

TASS has compiled key statements from the top Russian diplomat.

On Putin-Trump-Xi meeting

The meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, his US counterpart Donald Trump and Chinese leader Xi Jinping will do a lot of good, the Russian foreign minister stated: "I think such a meeting is beneficial no matter how you look at it, because these are three nuclear powers, and two of the world’s largest economies which have far-reaching interests across the globe."

The agenda of the upcoming trilateral meeting has already been prepared, he revealed: "As regards the agenda, it has been formulated."

"I will not reveal or comment on what other participants are saying about the substantive side of the upcoming event. That's not how we operate. But it is roughly clear what the leaders will talk about," Lavrov added.

According to him, organizing another summit between Russia, the US, and China after the upcoming meeting in Shenzhen wouldn't present a problem, provided the leaders are up for it: "When it comes to the possibility of making these meetings a regular occurrence, I won’t venture to speculate. However, if the three leaders deem it beneficial, reconvening would certainly be easy enough."

The three leaders will have a frank discussion at their upcoming trilateral summit, Lavrov said: "They will have the opportunity for a free exchange of views."

On Ukraine talks

Russia, the United States and Ukraine will definitely continue trilateral talks to resolve the Ukraine conflict, Lavrov said: "Our negotiators, who met with American and Ukrainian representatives in Abu Dhabi, have briefed the president. The comments made by the Kremlin were cautiously optimistic, as you know. That said, we will not make any statements at this point that could create a false impression of what is happening or hinder an open discussion, which will definitely continue in the Russia-US-Ukraine format."

Lavrov characterized statements from the Europeans regarding a ceasefire in Ukraine as an open challenge to US President Donald Trump: "These statements [from the Europeans] -- that they will not discuss anything until there is a ceasefire -- constitute a direct challenge to President Trump."

Russia and the United States were close to concluding agreements in Anchorage, but those were buried by the Europeans, Russia’s top diplomat lamented: "We reached the stage of finalizing agreements in Anchorage, which were rejected by the Europeans. Later, they proudly said that they had buried the achievements of the Anchorage summit and that the Americans were back on their side. I don’t know how the Americans view this and whether they agree. We will see."

Europe is trying to buy Ukraine some breathing room "by any means necessary," he argued.

Eventually, Europe will have to be included in discussions on the future of European security, but for now, European leaders are trying to throw their weight around, Lavrov continued: "What they are currently doing is trying to force their way and throw their weight around, while claiming they don’t need any security architecture because they have NATO and the European Union."

Objectives of special military operation

Russia will not abandon its objectives regarding Ukraine; it is not fighting for territory, but for people, Lavrov emphasized: "We will not abandon our objectives. I would like to highlight once again what the president recently said: we are not fighting for territory; we are fighting for people who have been deprived of their basic rights."

Nor has Russia changed its objectives in Ukraine -- a point that President Vladimir Putin has made on several occasions, Lavrov insisted: "We have not changed our objectives. The president has spoken about this more than once."

On foreign boots in Ukraine

Russia has warned the West a thousand times that any deployment of stabilization forces in Ukraine would mean Europe’s direct entry into the war, the foreign minister stated: "Why do they even need a ceasefire? They want to send stabilization forces there right away. They have been warned a thousand times, starting with the president, and including yours truly, as well as many other officials, that any deployment of stabilization forces would mean Europe’s direct, indisputable entry into the war."

On NATO

NATO’s military resources are being actively deployed to the Asia-Pacific region and the North Atlantic Alliance makes no secret of pursuing the goal of containing China and seeking a similar bloc there, Lavrov maintained: "NATO is actively exploring this region as they pursue containment of China as their goal, and everybody understands that. Apart from pulling part of NATO’s military infrastructure there, they have even conceived an idea of creating the Indo-Pacific Treaty Organization that would be similar to the North Atlantic Alliance there."