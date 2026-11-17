MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) denounces the recent hacking of the website run by the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) and considers such actions unacceptable, RHF’s press office said in a statement on Tuesday.

Swedish TV broadcaster SVT reported earlier in the day that the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) featured a message that said "Scared to face Russia?" and images of Russian hockey players. The broadcaster’s web portal is currently offline, according to a TASS correspondent.

"The Russian Ice Hockey Federation is aware of the incident involving the official website of the International Ice Hockey Federation, which posted a message related to the participation of Russian national teams in international competitions," the statement reads.

"The RHF strongly denounces such actions and considers the use of unlawful methods to express a sporting or public stance to be unacceptable," the statement continued.

"The Federation does not support interference in the operation of information resources and any actions that go beyond the legal framework," it added.

On October 30, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) passed a ruling stating the full admission of Russian teams to international competitions. On November 8, reports announced that the Russian national team had been included in the roster for the 2026 World Junior Championship.

On November 15, the IIHF reported that the Russian national team would not be able to participate in the tournament due to the stance assumed by the Canadian authorities, which opted against issuing entry visas to athletes coming from Russia and Belarus.

IIHF’s ban against Russia, Belarus

In February 2022, the International Ice Hockey Federation (IIHF) suspended Russia and Belarus from participation in international competitions over the developments in Ukraine.

The Russian national ice hockey teams were also barred from the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy and IIHF President Luc Tardif told TASS in 2025 that the decision was made by the IOC and the IIHF had no say in this.

On July 30, the International Ice Hockey Federation announced a decision to extend Russia’s suspension from international tournaments until 2027. The IIHF stated that: "Following the IIHF Disciplinary Board Decision, the IIHF Council re-analyzed the Russian Ice Hockey Federation’s request that it be permitted to enter a Russian Team in each of the following IIHF Championships: IIHF Men’s World Championship 2027; IIHF Women’s World Championship 2027; IIHF World Junior Championship 2027; IIHF U18 Men’s World Championship 202; and IIHF U18 Women’s World Championship 2027."

In early September, the Russian Ice Hockey Federation (RHF) filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in Lausanne against the IIHF decision to extend the suspension of Russian national teams.