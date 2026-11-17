NEW YORK, November 17. /TASS/. Former Nvidia chief executive Jensen Huang has announced willingness to return to the position of CEO of the American corporation, should he be asked by directors to do so.

"If the Board of Directors decides that my return is in the best interest of our shareholders, our employees, the company, and America, I would be honored to answer these calls and return as CEO," he wrote on X, adding that since his departure, he had "seen an outpouring of calls from Nvidia’s employees, investors, business partners, and customers" for him to return as CEO.

Huang also apologized for having made "serious mistakes in personal life." "I created problems for the Board that I deeply regret. I own my mistakes completely, and I am committed to cooperating with the Board’s independent investigation," he stated.

On November 12, Jensen Huang stepped down as CEO and President of Nvidia and resigned from the company’s Board of Directors amid a scandal involving his relationship with a woman suspected of spying for China. The Chinese Foreign Ministry dismissed allegations that the woman worked for Chinese intelligence as slander.