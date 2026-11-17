BEIJING, November 17. /TASS/. Russia advocates for ensuring technological parity and can offer its partners within the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum its own developments in the field of artificial intelligence (AI), including Sberbank’s neural network GigaChat and YandexGPT, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said in an interview with China’s CGTN TV channel.

"And the third area we are focusing on within APEC this year is <…> its technological parity. We advocate for all countries in the region, all APEC members to have free access to technological innovations and achievements, including in the field of AI, which is currently very promising," he said.

"We have our own developments that we can offer to partners in the region. I am referring to large generative language models, GigaChat and YandexGPT, which are highly competitive, and which will help foster a multipolar order," the diplomat added.

Technological parity should be understood as ensuring equal access to the latest developments for all APEC economies, he noted.

The 33rd informal APEC leaders’ meeting will take place on November 18-19 in Shenzhen (Guangdong Province, Southern China). The Russian delegation will be led by President Vladimir Putin.