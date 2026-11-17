TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. A strike by the US military on multiple sites near Iran's Qeshm Island on Tuesday did not result in any damage to residential, commercial, or infrastructure facilities, as stated by Ahmad Nafisi, the Deputy Governor of Hormozgan Province for political, security, and social affairs.

"The enemy's attack inflicted no harm on the island's vital infrastructure or essential services," Nafisi was quoted as saying by the Iranian state broadcasting organization. He further assured that the situation on Qeshm remains stable, with all emergency response, service, and administrative agencies placed on heightened alert.

Earlier reports from the Iranian news agency Fars highlighted several explosions occurring northwest of Qeshm.