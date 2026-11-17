DOHA, November 17. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah say they have struck two oil pumping stations west of the Saudi capital city.

"Our armed forces (Houthi units - TASS) <…> conducted two military operations. The first one involved the use of three drones that attacked oil pumping station 9 on the East-West pipeline west of Riyadh," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria wrote on his Telegram channel, adding that the second operation targeted oil pumping station 8 on the same pipeline.

According to Saria, the attacks caused fires at these facilities.