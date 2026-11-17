DOHA, November 17. /TASS/. The Houthis from the Yemeni rebel movement Ansar Allah claim that they have established control over ten districts in the country’s southwestern and southern Taiz and Jahij governorates following a large-scale military operation.

"Ten districts in the Taiz and Lahij governorates, with a total area of 7,100 square kilometers, have been secured," Houthi spokesman Yahya Saria stated on his Telegram channel.

According to Saria, during the operation, the Houthis routed 12 military divisions of the Saudi-led coalition, and neutralized and seized hundreds of armored vehicles, as well as large quantities of weapons and ammunition.

Apart from that, the rebels threatened to continue attacks on targets in Saudi Arabia "until the aggression ends and the siege is lifted."

The armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. In July 2026, the rebels said they were imposing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacked several Saudi-owned oil tankers. In early August 2026, Ansar Allah launched an offensive in the country's southwest and took control of the port city of Mokha and territories along the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in western Yemen on September 10-11. On October 4, the Yemeni government forces announced the launch of a large-scale operation to liberate the Houthi-controlled territories from the rebels.