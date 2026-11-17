MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak has described the fastest possible restoration of oil refineries and the provision of additional volumes of non-classified fuel as priorities, and also called for continued imports of petroleum products, according to a statement by the cabinet of ministers following a meeting on the situation on the fuel market.

The meeting addressed measures aimed at stabilizing the situation with petroleum products in the country, specifically at eliminating localized shortages as they arise. "The Deputy Prime Minister identified the fastest possible restoration of oil refineries’ production capacities and the provision of additional volumes of non-classified fuel as priorities, while also calling for continued efforts regarding the import of petroleum products," the statement reads.