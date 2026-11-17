BRATISLAVA, November 17. /TASS/. Slovakia has secured a 120-day extension of its exemption from US sanctions for purchasing Russian oil, Slovak Deputy Prime Minister and Economy Minister Denisa Sakova said in a video address to citizens on Facebook (banned in Russia, owned by Meta recognized as extremist in Russia).

"Good news for Slovakia's energy security - Slovakia will be able to purchase and pay for Russian oil supplies for another 120 days without [taking into account] US sanctions. I just received this information from the US Department of the Treasury. For Slovakia, this means greater stability in oil supplies," the minister said.

The US sanctions exemption for Slovakia was set to expire on November 21 of this year, Sakova said. The country will continue to reduce its imports of Russian oil and seek alternative sources of supply," she added.