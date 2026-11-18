SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The 33rd informal summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum opens in Shenzhen, China. A historic meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and US head of state Donald Trump will take place during the two-day event on November 18-19.

The summit caps an annual cycle of more than 10 ministerial meetings and working group sessions and reviews the year’s results. The APEC CEO Summit traditionally precedes the leaders’ meeting. This year, the opening coincides with the final day of the CEO Summit. On November 18, leaders of 12 APEC economies, including Xi and Putin, will address the business gathering. It will conclude with the release of the Shenzhen Initiative, to be presented by Ren Hongbin, chairman of the China Council for the Promotion of International Trade.

A plenary meeting of APEC economies will take place on November 19. The forum comprises 21 Asia-Pacific economies, including Australia, Brunei, Vietnam, Hong Kong, Indonesia, Canada, China, South Korea, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Papua New Guinea, Peru, Russia, Singapore, the United States, Thailand, Taiwan, the Philippines, Chile and Japan.

As APEC chair in 2026, China has identified openness to the outside world, greater innovation, including in artificial intelligence, and stronger cooperation and connectivity between economies as priorities for joint work. The summit’s agenda includes expanding trade, adopting new technologies, including AI, and reducing barriers to business and commerce.

The meeting’s theme is "Building an Asia-Pacific Community to Prosper Together." The forum provides a platform for closer economic cooperation across the Asia-Pacific region. Leaders traditionally adopt a declaration at the summit’s conclusion, summarizing APEC’s achievements over the year and setting out plans for the future.