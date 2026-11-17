MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Moscow has met 89.3% of its 2026 recruitment target for contract military service and 98.7% of its target for the Unmanned Systems Forces, Russian Deputy Defense Minister and chief of the Russian army’s main military-political directorate Army General Viktor Goremykin said, outlining progress on tasks set by the defense minister at an expanded Defense Ministry board meeting in December 2025.

"As of today, we have met 89.3% of the 2026 recruitment target for contract military service and 98.7% of the target for the Unmanned Systems Forces," he stated.

Contract recruitment centers are the main channel for staffing the Russian Armed Forces, Goremykin said, adding that their network is continually expanding and improving. It currently comprises 96 centers in the administrative capitals of 87 Russian regions.