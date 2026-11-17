BEIJING, November 17. /TASS/. Participants in the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) forum may reach agreements in the areas of energy, food, and economic security during the summit in Shenzhen, Russian Ambassador to China Igor Morgulov said.

"Undoubtedly, the countries in the region are interested in establishing a highly reliable system or mechanisms of energy security, food security, and environmental security," he said in an interview with China’s CGTN TV channel.

"It seems to me that reaching consensus-based decisions in this area is quite likely at the upcoming summit in Shenzhen," Morgulov added.

The 33rd informal APEC leaders’ meeting will take place on November 18-19 in Shenzhen (Guangdong Province, Southern China). The Russian delegation will be led by President Vladimir Putin.