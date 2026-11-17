MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Seven members of the European Parliament have been doxed on the Ukrainian extremist website Mirotvorets, TASS discovered.

All the deputies - Mario Furore, Pasquale Tridico, Dario Tamburrano, Gaetano Pedulla, Valentina Palmesano, Giuseppe Antoci and Carolina Morace - are Italians and belong to the opposition Five Star Movement.

The day before, the party members called for shutting down Mirotvorets, saying it spreads only hatred and disinformation.

The controversial Mirotvorets website was created in 2014. Its purpose is to identify and publish the personal data of all those who allegedly threaten the national security of Ukraine. In recent years, the personal data of journalists, artists, and politicians who visited Crimea, Donbass, or for some other reason caused a negative assessment by the creators of the website were blacklisted. According to Russia’s Prosecutor General's Office, the website was created to carry out "purges" of opposition politicians and journalists and represents a gross violation by the Ukrainian authorities of the European Convention on Human Rights.