DOHA, November 17. /TASS/. At least nine people died and 13 others were injured after the Saudi-led coalition struck targets in the Yemeni Hodeida and Saada governorates on Tuesday, the Houthi-controlled news agency SABA reported.

The attack targeted a foam rubber factory in the northern part of the city of Hodeida, the agency said, citing a spokesman for the Houthi health ministry. The attack left seven people killed and nine others injured. Search and rescue operations continue.

Another strike was carried out on the Kitaf district in the Yemeni northern Saada governorate, killing two and wounding four people.

The armed confrontation between government forces and Houthi rebels has been continuing in Yemen since August 2014. The situation deteriorated dramatically this summer. In July 2026, the rebels said they were imposing a naval blockade of Saudi Arabia and attacked several Saudi-owned oil tankers. In early August 2026, Ansar Allah launched an offensive in the country's southwest and took control of the port city of Mokha and territories along the Bab al-Mandeb Strait in western Yemen on September 10-11. On October 4, the Yemeni government forces announced the launch of a large-scale operation to liberate the Houthi-controlled territories from the rebels.