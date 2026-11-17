MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. A Russian traction battery for electric vehicles could appear in 2028, EVM CEO Ilya Rashkin said in an interview with TASS ahead of the Transport Week forum.

"According to my forecasts, a Russian battery should be expected in 2028, and we hope that Renera [a lithium-ion battery manufacturer, a Rosatom company - TASS] will manage to offer an interesting battery solution. We are waiting for it and will gladly consider it. However, we take a meticulous approach to economics and technical solutions," he said.

EVM plans to localize the production of a traction drive unit, which includes an electric motor with a gearbox and an inverter, Rashkin noted. The company is currently working out specific stages of the project's implementation together with a Chinese partner.

EVM (EM Rus) is a Russian automaker that is producing the UMO 5 electric crossover and the UMO 8 hybrid car under the UMO brand. Vehicle production is organized at the facilities of the Moscow-based Moskvich automobile plant in technological partnership with Yandex.

TASS is the strategic media partner of the Transport Week forum.