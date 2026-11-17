MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The statements of German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul fit into the logic of Europe, which is ready to talk about peace only if Russia’s interests are disregarded, Russian Foreign Ministry Spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

The diplomat drew attention to Wadephul’s declaration of readiness to begin substantive negotiations with Russia on peace. According to him, Russia must realize that in this conflict "it is impossible to win on the battlefield" and a negotiated solution must be found as soon as possible.

"Wadephul's statements repeat the same logic: Europe is ready to talk about peace only if Russia's interests are put aside in advance. But it won't be like that. These are not negotiations, but an ultimatum wrapped in diplomatic rhetoric, and these are dead-end reflections," Zakharova said on Telegram.

She quoted Vladimir Zelensky as saying that it was Berlin that became Kiev's main defense partner. "€55 billion is for military aid alone. That is how much, according to Johann Wadephul, Germany has allocated to Ukraine since 2022 to remain Kiev's ‘largest sponsor.’ Not for humanitarian programs and not for reconstruction, but for the weapons that are being fired at Russian cities and civilians," the representative of the Russian diplomatic mission said.

Zakharova said that money and military equipment are used for very specific tasks, namely, the targeted destruction of the Russian civilian population.

Wadephul's Diplomacy

As Zakharova noted, Wadephul had previously wondered whether the trilateral talks on Ukraine in Abu Dhabi were an ostentatious event. "And now - Wadephul's signature diplomacy. In November 2026, on the eve of the Abu Dhabi talks, Wadephul put the question bluntly: does Russia have a genuine desire to negotiate, or is this just an ‘ostentatious event’ designed to distract attention from military operations," she continued.

"A convenient design: if Moscow is talking about peace, it means it is an ‘ostentatious event,’ if it is silent, it means it does not want to. Meanwhile, it was Germany that refused to negotiate, calling their possibility ‘a concession to Moscow’ and ‘the wrong signal for European security’," she said.

She noted that when it came to a possible appointment of former Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as a European negotiator, Berlin categorically opposed it. "As a result, Europe was again left without a channel of direct dialogue, but with fantasies about some kind of format in which Moscow would be prepared for the role of a party tacitly accepting European conditions," the representative of the Russian diplomatic mission summed up.