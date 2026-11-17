MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Chinese tech company Xiaomi has launched the Xiaomi 18 Pro smartphone series from the Pro and Pro Max versions on the Russian market, with a secondary rear display serving as the gadget's defining feature, the company's press service said.

This design solution was first introduced in the previous lineup (17), though those smartphones were released exclusively for the Chinese market. Both new smartphones are available in four colors: white, velvet red, asphalt gray, and space blue. The Pro version weighs 198-203 g, while the Pro Max weighs 229-234 g. The main displays measure 6.4 inches for the compact version and 6.9 inches for the Pro Max, with secondary rear display diagonals of 2.7 and 2.9 inches, respectively. The main screens are protected by Xiaomi Shield Glass 3.0, while the rear displays feature Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2.

The screens on these smartphones have a side-angle visibility reduction function (Privacy Display), which Samsung first brought to the mass market with the Galaxy S26 Ultra. Netizens noted that Samsung's implementation of this feature is stronger than that of its competitors.

The gadgets are powered by flagship Qualcomm chips: the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. Their batteries have typical capacities of 6,000 mAh and 7,050 mAh, slightly lower when compared to the versions for the domestic Chinese market. The smartphones run on HyperOS 4, Xiaomi's new Android-based interface that only recently began rolling out globally. Both smartphones support wired charging up to 100W and wireless charging at 50W.

The models feature a triple-camera system. Two sensors have a 200 MP resolution, while the ultra-wide-angle camera is 50 MP. The selfie camera has a 50 MP resolution but Xiaomi notes that users can take selfies using the main camera paired with the secondary rear display as a viewfinder. Customization options for the rear display also include wallpapers, incoming call notifications, and other features.