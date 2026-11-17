BELGRADE, November 17. /TASS/. The Student List coalition, which won seats in Serbia's parliamentary elections, plans to hold a referendum on the country's membership in the European Union, representatives of the movement told the portal Rapporteur.

"We will have to hold a referendum. We will have to ask the people," said Ana Dimitrijevic, a candidate for the Serbian parliament. She did not specify a precise timeframe, suggesting that the vote could take place in "two to three years."

Representatives of the movement have repeatedly informed Brussels about the possibility of holding such a referendum. The politician acknowledged that even if the referendum were to succeed, Serbia "would still not be able to join the EU," noting that many reforms would need to be carried out first.

Aleksandar Baucal, another representative of the Student List, echoed Dimitrijevic’s assessment regarding the timing, stating that it would "likely happen during this term." He noted that the movement's foreign policy platform, published prior to the elections, does not mention EU membership, and the group has not yet decided whether or not it will advocate for it.

The portal notes that one of the primary points of contention in relations with Brussels - which requires candidate countries to align with the bloc's foreign policy - is the Student List's pledge not to impose sanctions against Russia. According to the report, Baucal acknowledged the complexity of the situation, given Serbia's dependence on Russian gas, but stated that the new government would seek to coordinate a plan with the European Commission to gradually bring its foreign policy into alignment with that of the EU. Snap elections for the National Assembly (the unicameral parliament) of Serbia were held on October 25. The Student List emerged victorious, securing enough seats to form a government on its own. The political group’s election platform included provisions for Belgrade’s military neutrality, the republic’s refusal to impose anti-Russian sanctions, and the development of ties with China.