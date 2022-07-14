Putin signs law on provision of Armed Forces’ operations abroad

MOSCOW, July 14. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin signed a law on provision of counter-terrorism and other operations of Russian Armed Forces, other forces, counter-terrorism and other operations units abroad. The document has been published on the official legal information website Thursday.

The law gives the Russian government power to introduce special economic measures. It also allows state clients - Ministry of Defense, Ministry of Emergency Situations, National Guard, Federal Security Service and Federal Protective Service - to expand or reduce the volume of goods and services within their contracts.

The special governmental measures also include "unlocking of state reserve assets, temporary engagement of mobilization capacities and facilities." In case of introduction of special measures, companies regardless of their type and ownership are not allowed to reject state contracts "on shipment of goods, fulfillment of works, and provision of services in order to ensure counter-terrorism and other operations, carried out by Russian Armed Forces, other forces, militias, counter-terrorist and other agencies beyond the Russian Federation.".