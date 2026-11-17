MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The O. Makarov Southern Machine-Building Plant (Yuzhmash) in Dnepropetrovsk, which was attacked by Russia, is of strategic importance to Ukraine, according to the documents of the Ukrainian government obtained by TASS.

On Tuesday, the Russian Defense Ministry said that Yuzhmash plant, which produces FP-9 tactical missiles, FP-5 Flamingo cruise missiles, as well as long-and medium-range drones, was hit at night.

The enterprise, founded in 1944, was included in the list of facilities of strategic importance for the economy and security of Ukraine on March 4, 2015.