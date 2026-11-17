TEHRAN, November 17. /TASS/. Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi has refuted media reports that Tehran is allegedly plotting to use chemical weapons in Washington.

"In the past 72 hours, pro-Israel media have 'reported' that Iran is supposedly plotting to use chemical weapons in DC while building missile bases under dams. Rubbish," he wrote on X. "Spare us the Iraq War-style propaganda, especially with Israeli fingerprints all over it. Nobody is buying it."

CNN reported on November 16, citing sources, that, according to US intelligence, Iran is plotting to detonate a dirty bomb in Washington DC targeting senior representatives of the Trump administration. Iranian foreign ministry spokesman Esmail Baghaei slammed these reports as groundless allegations geared to create a pretext for a renewed aggression against Iran. Meanwhile, amid the rumors of a dirty bomb, the White House said that is sees no threats against the United States.