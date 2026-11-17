MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. Russian figure skaters will not take part in the ISU Grand Prix series in Finland due to an entry ban on Russians, a source told TASS on Tuesday.

Three Russian pairs were supposed to participate in the Helsinki leg of the 2026-2027 ISU Grand Prix of Figure Skating, namely Russian champions Alexandra Boikova and Dmitry Kozlovsky, Olympic medalists Anastasia Mishina and Alexander Galliamov, and Grand Prix winners Yekaterina Chikmaryova and Matvey Yanchenkov, and also Yevgeny Semenenko, a two-time Russian national champion.

"The figure skaters will not take the ice in Finland. The official information will be made public soon," he said.

Earlier, Finland introduced new restrictions on Russians entering the country, including professional athletes. The latest measure came into force on November 16.

Finland’s capital of Helsinki is scheduled to host the ISU Grand Prix Finlandia Trophy 2026 competition on November 20-22. Starting this season, the ISU allowed Russian athletes to compete under a neutral status.