MOSCOW, November 17. /TASS/. The Russian Investigative Committee has opened a criminal case on a terrorist attack following Ukrainian strikes on the Crimean Bridge, the press service reported.

According to its statement, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Crimean Bridge with drones on November 16 and 17, resulting in structural damage.

Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation around the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

TASS has compiled the key details on the aftermath.

Ukrainian attacks

- Ukrainian drones attacked the Crimean Bridge on the morning of November 16.

- Vehicle traffic across the bridge was suspended from 2:22 a.m. Moscow time to 7:04 p.m. Moscow time on November 16 (11:22 p.m. GMT on November 16 to 4:04 p.m. GMT on November 16).

- Traffic was resumed in a single lane with alternating flows.

- In the early morning hours of November 17, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Crimean Bridge again, the peninsula’s head Sergey Aksyonov reported on his Max channel.

- As a result of the second drone attack on November 17, traffic on both the road and rail sections of the Crimean Bridge was temporarily suspended.

Putin in the know

- Deputy Prime Minister Marat Khusnullin briefed Russian President Vladimir Putin on the situation around the Crimean Bridge, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters.

Local authorities’ reaction

- Aksyonov urged residents and visitors to the peninsula to refrain from traveling toward the Crimean Bridge and to take the situation into account when planning their routes.

- Sevastopol Governor Mikhail Razvozhayev reported that he was coordinating efforts with the Crimea head following the recent Ukrainian attack on the Crimean Bridge.

- He also recommended that drivers temporarily refrain from traveling from Crimea to the Krasnodar Region.

- Warming centers and food distribution points at the approaches to the Crimean Bridge will remain open, and more will be opened if necessary, Kransnodar Region Governor Veniamin Kondratyev said on his Max channel.

- The governor urged travelers planning trips to Crimea to use alternative routes and to rely only on official sources of information.

Russian Transport Ministry’s statement

- Experts are assessing the damage caused by a second drone attack on the bridge in the early morning hours of November 17, the Russian Transport Ministry reported.

- According to preliminary information, there were no casualties.

- Meanwhile, the ministry recommended that motorists avoid traveling toward the Crimean Bridge and monitor the situation through official sources.

Criminal case

- The Russian Investigative has opened a criminal case over a terrorist act under Article 205 of the Russian Criminal Code, the press service reported.

- According to it, on November 16 and 17, the Ukrainian armed forces attacked the Crimean Bridge with drones, resulting in damage to the structure.

- Investigators are determining all the circumstances of the incident and identifying those involved in the crimes.

Logistics situation

- The Crimean Bridge was sparsely being used for delivering food, goods, and fuel to the peninsula; supply chains remain intact, Oleg Kryuchkov, an advisor to the regional head, wrote on his Telegram channel.

- He added that it was mostly private cars and buses traversing the bridge.

- Deliveries of goods and fuel to the Kherson Region are proceeding steadily, and the supply chain has not been disrupted following the Ukrainian attacks on the Crimean Bridge, Governor Vladimir Saldo stated.

- The Grand Service Express company announced the resumption of rail service across the Crimean Bridge, with trains from Kerch to the mainland scheduled to depart on November 17 as usual.

- As of now, buses from the stations in Sevastopol, Simferopol, and other cities to Kerch are running on schedule, the company recalled.

Information attacks

- Massive information attacks have been reported in Crimea following the Ukrainian strike on the Crimean Bridge, Kryuchkov said on his Telegram channel.

- He urged people to rely exclusively on official information.