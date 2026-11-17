BEIRUT, November 18. /TASS/. At least six people were killed in Israeli military strikes on the Gaza Strip on Tuesday, Gaza’s Health Ministry said.

"The bodies of a man and a six-year-old boy killed in artillery shelling in the city of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza were brought to Nasser Hospital," the ministry said in a bulletin posted on X. "Two people were killed in an Israeli drone strike on the outskirts of the Jabalia refugee camp in the north of the enclave, and two more in the south."

According to the ministry, Israeli airstrikes and artillery shelling have killed 1,650 people and wounded another 5,975, with injuries of varying severity, since the ceasefire took effect on October 11, 2025.

"The death toll from the escalation of the conflict in Gaza since October 2023 has risen to 74,702, with 176,105 people injured," the bulletin said.