SHENZHEN /China/, November 17. /TASS/. Trade turnover between Russia and China has been showing significant growth this year, Russian Deputy Prime Minister - Finance Minister Anton Siluanov said, adding that it could reach a record level compared with 2025.

"We use several channels for settlements as settlements are necessary to support foreign trade. Have you noticed how our trade has been growing? It has increased by 26%, by the way. This year we are going to see record trade turnover figures. In fact, turnover for the first 10 months of this year is already roughly equal to last year’s total turnover," he told Vesti.

Most direct settlements between counterparties in the two countries are currently conducted in yuan, the official noted.

"We have direct settlements between our counterparties and participants in foreign economic activity, primarily in yuan, the bulk of settlements take place in Chinese yuan. Secondly, we carry out settlements using payment agents. There are agents carrying out payments using so-called barter transactions," he said.

Businesses will always find a way to settle payments and conduct their operations, provided it is profitable, Siluanov said, adding that "since it is profitable for our counterparties, a solution will be found, despite all sanctions.".