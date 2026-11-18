SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin begins a working visit to China today.

His first day includes events at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit and meetings with Chinese President Xi Jinping, Vietnamese leader To Lam and Thai Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul.

Putin will start his program at around 11 a.m. local time (3 a.m. GMT). He will go to the Qianhai International Convention Center, one of the summit venues, to speak at the APEC CEO Summit.

Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said earlier that Putin would address representatives of major companies, outline Russia’s assessment of the global economy, review the country’s economic performance and highlight its investment potential. Xi, who is hosting the forum, will give Putin the floor immediately after his opening address.