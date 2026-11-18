SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Talks between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese leader Xi Jinping are ongoing with a small delegation present during a working breakfast, a TASS correspondent reported.
Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov are also taking part in the negotiations. Russia and China are discussing issues on the international political agenda, focusing on the situation in Ukraine, issues on the Korean Peninsula, and strategic cooperation in the Asia-Pacific region.