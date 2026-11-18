SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russia-China cooperation continues to gather pace, benefiting the people of both countries, Russian President Vladimir Putin said at a meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit.

Putin noted that Russia and China shared a common constructive approach to building a fairer, multipolar world order.

Chinese President Xi Jinping, in turn, described China-Russia relations as "unshakable as a mountain."

TASS has summarized the key takeaways from the remarks made by the leaders of Russia and China.

Putin’s statements

Ensuring the prosperity of the Asia-Pacific region is a common objective of Russia and China, the Russian president said: "I have just said in my address to the business forum that the Asia-Pacific region is home to 36% of the world’s population, accounts for 50% of global trade and generates 60% of global GDP. We share the goal of ensuring peace and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific."

The foreign policy partnership between Russia and China has proved effective on the international stage, Putin stressed: "The Russia-China foreign policy partnership has been working steadily and positively. In a difficult geopolitical situation, we share a constructive approach to shaping a fairer, multipolar world order."

The president emphasized that Russia-China trade had continued its robust growth in 2026: "Trade between our countries has remained well above $200 billion over the past several years. This was the target we set some time ago, and it appears we will reach it again this year. Moreover, we’ll see our trade maintain a strong trend for growth."

Mutual tourist flows between Russia and China are expanding, boosted by the visa-free travel arrangements introduced by Beijing, the Russian president noted: "Transport links are also developing. In addition, we have stepped up cooperation in the humanitarian sphere, facilitated by the visa-free arrangements you initiated. Tourist numbers have increased by as much as 43%."

Putin underscored that Russia-China cooperation was "gaining momentum" and benefiting the people of both countries. "We will continue to work back to back, like you always say, for the benefit of the people of Russia and China. This year, we have indeed held a number of productive meetings in Beijing and Bishkek, and we also met in New Delhi. We have an effective schedule, and our work is really gaining momentum on the basis of the Treaty of Good-Neighborliness, Friendship and Cooperation, signed 25 years ago. The situation is advancing in a positive direction."

The Russian president referred to the Chinese leader as his friend, adding that he was glad to see him again: "Dear Mr. President, my dear friend, I am genuinely happy to meet with you here in Shenzhen."

Xi Jinping’s statements

China is ready to join efforts with Russia to promote prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region, the Chinese president said: "We are ready to work together with Russia and other members of the big Asia-Pacific family to open up broad new prospects and ensure the region’s prosperity."

China and Russia should advance a multipolar world order and the democratization of international relations, Xi stated: "In the future, we should consistently maintain continuity, move forward with determination, constantly unlock the vast potential of our bilateral relations and enrich their substance."

The Chinese leader pointed out that "it is important to stay focused on practical action, remain committed to hard work, deepen our multifaceted cooperation through concrete steps, firmly shoulder the responsibilities of major powers, and promote a multipolar world order and the democratization of international relations."

Relations between Beijing and Moscow remain steady and dependable despite changes in the international situation, Xi emphasized: "China-Russia relations have been and remain as unshakable as a mountain despite any difficulties. They have broad prospects for development and are unaffected by short-term changes in the international situation."

In Xi’s view, China-Russia relations "are an example of a new type of relationship between major powers."