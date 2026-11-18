SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. The EU has failed to adapt to the loss of the Russian market, including the cheap energy resources that have fueled its prosperity for decades, President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the APEC Business Advisory Council.

"I would like to emphasize that, given the close interdependence of economies, artificial barriers in one link of the value chain lead to costs across all other segments. This is precisely what we are seeing in countries that are actively imposing anti-Russian or any other sanctions. For example, the EU has been unable to adapt to them, including to its voluntary withdrawal from our market and the cutoff of cheap and stable supplies of Russian energy resources, which have ensured its prosperity for decades," the Russian leader noted.

"It is losing its industrial potential and its competitive edge. The problem of budget deficits is coming to the fore. The debt burden and inflation are rising," Putin stressed.