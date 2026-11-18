MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup South eliminated 113 Ukrainian heavy copter drones and 79 enemy fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) over the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Vadim Astafyev said.

"The group’s air defense capabilities shot down 79 Ukrainian fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles and 113 heavy copter drones," Astafyev said.

According to him, over the past 24 hours, 46 enemy UAV control centers, 60 ground robotic systems, seven materiel depots, as well as 61 communication and UAV antennas were destroyed.