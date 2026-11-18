CAIRO, November 18. /TASS/. Russia-Africa ties are expanding and deepening significantly, and new embassies have been opened in the region, Deputy Foreign Minister Georgy Borisenko said at the opening of the 4th Russian-African Conference of the Valdai Discussion Club.

"Russia-Africa relations are expanding and deepening. We are seeing progress in most areas of cooperation," he said.

"The number of our diplomatic missions on the continent is growing. Since the second Russia-Africa Summit in 2023, eight new Russian embassies have been opened in Africa, bringing the total number of embassies to 48," the senior diplomat emphasized.

Borisenko also noted that Russia supports the African continent’s emergence "as an independent center of power in a developing multipolar world."