MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Fighters of Russia’s Battlegroup West destroyed 119 Ukrainian heavy combat multicopters over the past day, the battlegroup’s spokesman Ivan Bigma reported.
"Air defense crews and mobile armed units shot down a guided aircaft munition, 66 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), seven loitering munitions, and 119 enemy heavy combat multicopters," Bigma said.
According to him, 48 Ukrainian UAV control centers, three quad bikes, 41 robotic systems, and an enemy field ammunition depot were identified and destroyed.