SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Inflation in Europe is rising, while the standard of living is steadily declining, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in his address to the APEC Business Advisory Council.

He noted that Europe has still not adapted to losing the Russian market and is now losing ground and potential.

"The problem of budget deficits is coming to the fore. The debt burden and inflation are rising. All of this is taking a heavy toll on European businesses and citizens, whose standard of living is steadily - and humiliatingly, for the eurozone - declining," the Russian leader emphasized.