BEIJING, November 18. /TASS/. Chinese leader Xi Jinping, Russian President Vladimir Putin and US leader Donald Trump will hold discussions on matters concerning "world peace" at a trilateral meeting on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in China’s Shenzhen on November 19, Guo Jiakun, a spokesperson for the Chinese Ministry of Foreign Affairs, announced at a news briefing on Wednesday.

"The three leaders will hold an in-depth exchange of views on key issues related to global peace," the Chinese diplomat said, commenting on the agenda of the upcoming trilateral summit.

Further details about the meeting will be made public in due course, Guo added.

A Putin-Xi-Trump meeting is set to be held on the sidelines of the APEC summit in Shenzhen, in south China’s Guangdong Province, on Thursday. Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov said this would be the first time the three leaders meet in this format.