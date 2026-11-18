SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese President Xi Jinping have concluded their talks on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Shenzhen, China, a TASS correspondent reported.

The talks took place at the Qilin Shanzhuang state guesthouse, located within the Qilin Mountain Villa complex. The meeting involving both countries’ delegations began at around noon local time (4:00 a.m. GMT). The parties discussed prospects for further economic cooperation between Russia and China.

The talks continued over a working breakfast also attended by Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov and Kremlin Aide Yury Ushakov.

Putin and Xi spoke for more than two hours.