MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. The population of Ukraine has plummeted by 32 million people since 1990, former Prime Minister Nikolay Azarov (2010-2014) revealed during a TASS news conference focused on evaluating the political, economic, and legal crises plaguing the nation.

"Since 1990, Ukraine has suffered a loss of 32 million people - a tragedy unlike any the world has witnessed. Some have died, others have been killed, and many have fled the country. This staggering decline surpasses the casualties the Soviet Union faced during the Great Patriotic War," he stated.