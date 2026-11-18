WASHINGTON, November 18. /TASS/. Canada has earmarked an additional $31.5 million for arms deliveries to Ukraine, according to a press release published Tuesday on the Canadian government’s website.

According to the release, 45 million Canadian dollars (approximately $31.5 million) will be allocated under the Czech Republic’s initiative to supply ammunition to the Ukrainian armed forces. In addition, Canadian authorities will supply Kiev with 1.6 million rounds of domestically produced ammunition, while 80 million Canadian dollars ($55.9 million) will be designated for the purchase of advanced MX-15D sensor systems.

Thus, the overall funding allocated by Canada for arms deliveries to Kiev since February 2022 has surpassed $5.9 billion.