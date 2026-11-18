MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russian specialists are developing a production-ready prototype of an automated antenna system for drone tracking, the Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies (CUST) told TASS.

"A CUST resident plans to develop the automated antenna system for drone tracking into a production-ready prototype. This product is crucial to unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) operations. It makes it possible to maintain stable communication with the drone over long distances, provides a continuous video stream and, consequently, enables precise targeting," the company said.

The Center for Unmanned Systems and Technologies noted that the automatic tracker determines the drone’s coordinates (most often via telemetry) and turns the antenna to follow it. "Modern technological solutions can make the connection resistant to interference and maneuvers by the tracked drone. Furthermore, automation significantly lightens the operator’s workload by eliminating the need to manually adjust the antenna assembly," the company said.

Currently, the automated antenna system remains at the prototype stage. "In October, the project was selected as one of the winners of the ‘Your Business with Rostec’ program," the CUST added.