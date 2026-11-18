MOSCOW, November 18. /TASS/. Russia can restore the Crimean Bridge shortly as it possesses expertise to do so, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS.

Russian authorities, together with regional administrations, are setting up alternative transport routes and rerouting traffic flows, he added.

Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov has convened a crisis center meeting to address the aftermath of drone attacks on the Crimean Bridge.

TASS has summarized the latest available information.

Organizing alternative traffic routes

Russian authorities, together with regional administrations, are working to establish alternative transport routes and redirect traffic flows in response to the situation at the Crimean Bridge, Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin told TASS.

A land route is currently in operation, ferry services have been put into service, and rail traffic across the Crimean Bridge has been fully restored, he said.

The Transport Ministry is making arrangements for additional long-distance and suburban trains in Crimea, the ministry told reporters.

The Kerch ferry crossing will be put to use for transporting passengers and cargo if necessary, the ministry added.

Bridge restoration

Russia can restore the Crimean Bridge shortly, as it has the necessary expertise, Nikitin stressed.

Russia’s transport system is highly robust, he said.

The restoration of the bridge is under the government’s control, Nikitin added.

Crisis center meeting

Transport Minister Dmitry Yadrov has convened a crisis center meeting to discuss measures to address the consequences of drone attacks on the Crimean Bridge, the ministry told reporters.

The meeting was held at the request of Deputy Prime Minister Andrey Nikitin.