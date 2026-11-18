SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Former hegemonies do not always respond appropriately to the formation of a more just international order, Russian President Vladimir Putin said in an address to the APEC Business Advisory Council.

The Russian leader noted that he expects great potential benefits from the upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US head of state Donald Trump.

TASS has compiled Putin’s key statements.

Expectations for trilateral meeting

Russia expects "great potential benefits" from its upcoming trilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping and US leader Donald Trump: "Therefore, I expect great potential benefits from the upcoming trilateral meeting between the leaders of Russia, China, and the US, which is scheduled to take place on the sidelines of the APEC summit."

The world needs dialogue, and the APEC forum is an example of how to organize it effectively: "The APEC forum offers great opportunities for constructive dialogue at all levels and, above all, between the leaders of the world’s leading economies, who can sit down together to exchange views and resolve any intergovernmental disagreements in politics, economics, and security by seeking compromises and a balance of interests, and work together to strengthen the foundations of global sustainable development."

Global hegemony

Former hegemonic powers have failed to recognize the emergence of a more just international order: "Inevitable changes and a shift in the center of gravity in the global economic balance are not always perceived appropriately. Instead of adapting to these opportunities, former hegemonies seek to curb the development of those demonstrating success and progress, contrary to the logic of fair competition and, frankly, sometimes even contrary to their own interests."

The former instruments of global economic dominance have lost their intimidating effect: "Practice has shown that the former instruments of economic domination and de facto coercion have outlived their usefulness and largely lost their effectiveness."

The world is in a complex and turbulent state. Today, it needs unity, equality, and dialogue, not division, hegemony, and ultimatums: "In today’s turbulent world, amid the fragmentation of the global economy and the rise of military and political risks, unity, not division, equality, not hegemony, partnership, not isolation, and dialogue, not ultimatums are more urgently needed than ever."

Joint business ventures and large-scale projects literally reinforce the ties between nations: "Direct contacts between entrepreneurs and the implementation of multilateral projects firmly cement relations between nations."

Sanctions’ impact

Russia has become the "world record holder" for the number of punitive restrictions imposed on it, but it has weathered these trials with dignity: "A case in point is the failed attempts to isolate Russia. Having faced unprecedented sanctions pressure, Russia has become the world record holder for the number of punitive measures imposed against it. However, thanks to its geographical location, national character, and role in the global economy and politics, our country has weathered all these trials with dignity."

"Yes, sanctions, tariffs, and export restrictions still have a restraining effect. But they are no longer capable of completely halting growth, much less crushing the economies of our competitors."

EU’s issues from anti-Russian sanctions

Inflation in Europe is rising, while living standards are steadily declining: "The problem of budget deficits is coming to the fore. Debt and inflation are rising. All of this places a heavy burden on European businesses and citizens, whose standard of living is steadily and humiliatingly declining in the eurozone."

Russia did not abandon the dollar or the euro, but those who denied it access to these currencies "have punished themselves": "I want to emphasize: we did not abandon either the dollar or the euro. We were denied access to these currencies. And, frankly speaking, those who did this have punished themselves."

The EU has failed to adapt to the loss of the Russian market and the cheap energy resources that fueled its prosperity for decades: "I would like to emphasize that, given the close interdependence of economies, artificial barriers in one link of the value chain lead to costs across all other segments. This is precisely what we are seeing in countries that are actively imposing anti-Russian or any other sanctions. For example, the EU has been unable to adapt to them, including to its voluntary withdrawal from our market and the cutoff of cheap and stable supplies of Russian energy resources, which have ensured its prosperity for decades."

The EU "is losing its industrial potential and its competitive edge": "The problem of budget deficits is coming to the fore. Debt burden and inflation are rising."

Russian economy

The sanctions imposed on Russia have spurred the country to strengthen its technological sovereignty and fill the domestic market with high-quality products: "External pressure has become a major incentive for us, spurring us to strengthen our technological sovereignty, increase labor productivity, modernize production capacity, master the production of cutting-edge goods, and saturate the domestic market with high-quality domestic products."

Russia "is firmly among the world’s largest economies."

Its economy has grown by 10% over the past three years and continues to grow: "Over the past three years, Russia's GDP has increased by more than 10% and continues to grow."

Russia’s national debt is around 17% and is one of the lowest in the world: "Russia’s national debt is around 17%. It is one of the lowest in the world."

Russia currently ranks first in Europe in terms of economic output: "We rank first in Europe."

Inflation in Russia is under control: "Inflation is under control."

Unemployment in Russia remains low at 2.3%: "Unemployment remains low at 2.3%."

Russia "ranks first in the world in terms of the volume of wheat and fertilizer exports."

The currency composition of Russian trade has changed significantly over the past five years: the share of the dollar and the euro in payments for Russian exports has fallen from 85% to 9%: "The currency composition of our trade has changed dramatically. While the share of the dollar and euro in payments for Russian exports was 85% in 2021, it has now fallen to 9%."

Digital transformation

Russia is "at the forefront of digital transformation" globally; domestic language models rank among the best in the world, and Russian marketplaces are among the top ten worldwide: "Our two flagship language models are among the best in the world. Russian urban services platforms are present in about 40 countries. The e-commerce market is growing rapidly: Russian marketplaces rank among the top ten globally."

"The overwhelming majority of government services in Russia are already provided electronically."

Digital platforms and AI are revolutionizing Russian education, healthcare, science, and public administration: "Digital platforms and AI are, without exaggeration, revolutionizing Russian education, healthcare, science, and public administration."

"In doing so, we will help strengthen our partners’ technological sovereignty, while ensuring the confidentiality and protection of sensitive information and maintaining national control over data storage, processing, and transmission systems."

Preferential market

A unified preferential regime, unprecedented in scale and scope, will take effect in Russia’s Far East on January 1: "A new stage in the macro-region’s development will begin on January 1, 2027. A unified preferential regime, unprecedented in scale and scope, will be launched for the entire Russian Far East and the Arctic."

The preferential market with Russia could be expanded to four billion people thanks to the development of relations between Moscow and Beijing: "We are paying special attention to developing comprehensive and multifaceted trade and economic ties between the EAEU and China. The implementation of all these large-scale plans will make it possible to increase the capacity of the preferential market with Russia several-fold to around four billion people."

Asia-Pacific region

A veritable tectonic shift has taken place in the global economy over the past 15 years, with the Asia-Pacific region becoming its epicenter: "At that time, we could not have imagined that reality would surpass even our boldest predictions for 2012. Without exaggeration, a tectonic shift has occurred. Today, the Asia-Pacific region is the center of the global economy and the world's leading industrial and technological hub."

The Asia-Pacific region’s share of Russia’s foreign trade currently stands at 53%: "For Russia, the Asia-Pacific region is a significant trade and economic partner. In 2014, the region accounted for more than a quarter of our country’s foreign trade. At that time, we set a goal to increase this figure to 40%. Today, this figure already exceeds half of Russia’s trade, 53%."

Russia is counting on the approval of its bid to chair APEC in 2035: "Russia has submitted a bid to chair APEC in 2035, and we expect it to be supported and approved by our partners in the forum."

Russia will continue to contribute to ensuring global food security: "We are making and will continue to make a tangible contribution to ensuring both regional and global food security."

Moscow is ready to expand the volume and geographic scope of its agricultural and mineral fertilizer exports: "We are ready to expand the volume and geographic scope of our exports of food products, other key agricultural products, and mineral fertilizers within the Asia-Pacific region."

Eurasia’s development

Honest partnerships among countries, rather than state egoism, must become the norm in Eurasia: "Economic integration, the convergence of states, and their unification will be important steps toward the implementation of Russia’s flagship project: the creation of the Greater Eurasian Partnership."

This is what Russia sees as the goal of its flagship foreign policy project: "We envision a close alignment and mutual complementarity of leading regional integration initiatives and the formation of a more cohesive geo-economic and geopolitical space where the principles of fair and open cooperation will prevail over state egoism."