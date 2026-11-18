SHENZHEN /China/, November 18. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin said that his bilateral meeting with Chinese leader Xi Jinping had focused in particular on the achievements of Russia-China cooperation in science and education.

"I have just had a conversation with my good friend, President Xi Jinping," Putin said at a meeting with students and professors of the Shenzhen MSU-BIT University (SMBU), a joint educational institution founded by Lomonosov Moscow State University (MSU) and the Beijing Institute of Technology (BIT).

"In particular, we were pleased to point out that bilateral cooperation in science and education continues to be a priority in Russia-China relations of comprehensive partnership and strategic interaction," Putin added.

According to Putin, the Russia-China Years of Education are progressing successfully, with a "very busy and diverse" program, encompassing the full range of bilateral cooperation in education and science.

"We have carried out dozens of joint projects in higher, secondary vocational and school education. Relevant government agencies, leading educational institutions and public organizations have organized various events," the head of state noted.